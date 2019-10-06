Four-time Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney joins AAP

Welcoming him in the party, Kejriwal said he is extremely happy that Sawhney joined AAP with his team.

Four-time Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sawhney, 68, said he is impressed by AAP’s work and wherever he goes, he hears of the development work done by the party. Sawhney, who was a close aide of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, said he has not joined the party for a ticket to contest the assembly polls next year but to work for the development of Delhi.

Welcoming him in the party, Kejriwal said he is extremely happy that Sawhney joined AAP with his team. “There are a lot of good leaders in other parties who are looking towards Aam Aadmi Party. I wholeheartedly welcome Parlad Sawhney ji and I appeal to all the good leaders of the country, irrespective of the party they belong to, to join AAP in the interest of the nation,” Kejriwal said. “AAP started as a movement and there were times when after coming to power parties lost their vision but that is not the case with AAP. We have done revolutionary work since assuming office.”

AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Delhi Assembly election in-charge Sanjay Singh was also present at the occasion. He said he hoped Sawhney will be a pillar of strength to the AAP as he has been to the Congress. Sawhney was MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly from 1998 till 2015. In 2015, he was defeated by AAP candidate Alka Lamba. Former Congress councilor, three Congress block presidents also joined AAP along with Sawhney.