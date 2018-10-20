Four siblings found hanging from ceiling fans at rented house in Faridabad



The suicide note mentions financial problems as the reason behind the death.

In a horrific incident, bodies of four siblings – three sisters and a brother – were found hanging from ceiling fans at their rented house in Haryana’s Surajkund area Saturday morning. The police said that they have recovered a suicide note from the spot. The incident came to light after a caretaker of the building raised an alarm about stink from the flat in which the siblings were residing.

The suicide note mentions financial problems as the reason behind the death, ANI reported. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a few locals also cited poverty as the reason behind the death. The report said that one of the women had a kidney problem and had to undergo dialysis. In the last few months, they often borrowed money from neighbours, the daily reported.

The eldest sibling was identified as 52-year-old Meen Mathew. The other two sisters Neena and Jaya were aged 51 and 49 while the brother Pradeep was the youngest at 37.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier this year, 11 residents of Burari area in Delhi were found dead at their house. Ten of the dead were found hanging with their eyes covered with pieces of cloth cut from the same bedsheet and their mouths taped while the body of a 77-year-old woman was found lying in the floor in another room of the house.