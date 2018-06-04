Four reasons why Baba Ramdev will likely vote for Narendra Modi in 2019, despite GST complaint

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah meets yoga guru Baba Ramdev during his ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign to generate awareness about the NDA government’s achievements, in New Delhi on Monday, June 04, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday heaped praise on Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and several works done by the latter in the last four years. Ramdev also listed four key achievements of Modi government – a) Getting international prestige for Yoga b) Building road networks across India 3) One Nation, One Tax (GST) and 4) Basic facilities in 16,000 villages.

Ramdev made these remarks while addressing reporters after meeting BJP chief Amit Shah as a part of the latter’s “contact for support” campaign.

The Yoga Guru said Modi government has worked on economic reforms and the poor. “My mother used to cook in smoke, her eyesight dimmed because of that. Ujjawala Yojana made women happy. Everyone knows how much the government has worked in four years,” he said.

“I met yoga guru Swami Ramdev as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme and informed him about the Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements and public welfare policies in its four years of rule,” Shah tweeted.

Last month, Ramdev-led Patanjali had said it was affected by the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The company expects a marginal growth in 2017-18 because of the GST regime. News agency PTI had quoted Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala as saying: “We are shortly going to announce our revenue, this would be higher than the last year. We have achieved a marginal growth (last fiscal) but we are in growth mode.”

“Because we were focussing more on systematic development for the requirement of GST. This gave us less operational time, it was not a 12 months year for us,” he added.

Shri @AmitShah visited Patanjali Aashram in New Delhi under #SamparkforSamarthan drive. For me these four are the key achievements of @narendramodi Sarkar – (1) योग को पूरी दुनिया में प्रतिष्ठा (2) पूरे देश में सड़कों का जाल (3) एक देश,एक टैक्स (4) 16000 गांवों में मूलभूत सुविधा pic.twitter.com/DZ3Wk1olTX — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 4, 2018

After the completion of Modi government’s four years on May 26, BJP launched ‘sampark for samarthan’ – a massive public drive in which BJP’s 4000 functionaries will contact 1 lakh well-known people in their fields to spread the word about works done in its tenure at the Centre.

Shah has announced he will himself contact 50 people. As part of the campaign, the BJP chief has said the party will try to inform people about several initiatives of Modi government that have helped improve people’s life.