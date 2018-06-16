Four non-BJP CMs seek to meet Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Four non-BJP chief ministers today sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s permission to meet him to submit him a representation on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues’s sit-in at his office. (ANI)

Four non-BJP chief ministers today sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s permission to meet him to submit him a representation on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues’s sit-in at his office. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerejee and her Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka counterparts – Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan and H D Kumaraswamy – wrote a joint letter to Baijal for the permission to meet him.

“All of us would like to make a representation to you with respect to the issues concerning the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Please grant us a meeting slot today as we are waiting. We request you to give us time around 09.00 PM today,” they said in the letter. Kejriwal accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have stayed put at the LG office demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end what AAP described as their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Meanwhile, an APP leader Raghav Chadha has alleged that Baijal has denied permission to Banerjee for meeting Kejriwal. Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has directed Baijal to refuse permission to Banerjee to meet him.