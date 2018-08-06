Four minors drown in flooded Yamuna in Delhi, bodies of two still missing

Four kids drowned in the Yamuna river near outer Delhi’s Alipur on Sunday where they had gone for a swim in the river which is flooded due to incessant rain in past few days. According to police, while the bodies of two were recovered by the divers in the morning today, bodies of two others couldn’t be found despite a nearly 12 hours long search operation in Palla village.

The recovered bodies of the kids have been identified as Ankit (13) and Lalit (13). The two who are still missing are Aditya (14) and Nitin (14). Police said that Ankit and Aditya were cousins.

According to a report in The Indian Express, two boats and over 20 divers were pressed into the operation to recover the bodies of the four. While the bodies of two were found within an hour, bodies of two others remained untraceable even after 12 hours. Officials involved in the operation said that they were facing difficulties due to the rapid current in the river triggered by the continous downpour.

“We got a call around 7.30 am that four boys had drowned in the river. Two of our boats, which were already stationed in the area, were put into immediate action. We also deployed 23 divers. We recovered the first two bodies within an hour, but we’re facing difficulties in finding the other bodies because of the rapid current at the spot. Plus, the water is also around 25 feet deep,” Harish Kumar, the in charge of Boat Club, said.

Boat Club is a Delhi government body that is responsible for rescue work in the Yamuna river.

NDRF Commandant PL Srivastava said that chances of recovering the other two bodies were bleak. “The current at the spot is very rapid… It is likely that the bodies would have been carried away. The undercurrent is also rapid,” he said.

The official added that by the time they learned about the incident, it was quite late. “We deployed 12 personnel, including two boats and four divers, as soon as we were informed about the incident around 12 pm which was quite late. In such cases, the possibility of rescue becomes minimum. However, we will try again tomorrow,” Srivastava said.

According to police, all four were Class 9 students of Amar Shiksha Sadan Senior Secondary School in Sonipat. They were allegedly accompanied by three other students.

According to the families of the kids, they were unaware that their kids were going for a swim in the river. Nitin’s father Shri Pal said that his son had lied to him that he was going to a nearby stadium for sports. Ankit and Aditya’s uncle Ranbir Singh said that the boys had lied that they were going to a stadium to play. “We had no inkling they had gone to swim,” Singh, a retired SI of Delhi Police, said.

The water level in Yamuna river has increased in the last few days. The river is flowing above the danger mark due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage and incessant rainfall in the national capital. Over 10,000 people living in the riverbed have been evacuated so far in the national capital.