Four men make away with Rs 1.2 crore meant for ATMs: How they landed behind bars

In a robbery drama which fell flat, four employees of a cash handling firm were arrested Friday, a day after they allegedly made away with Rs 1.20 crore meant for ATMs here, police said. The four had lodged a complaint claiming the money had been stolen by unidentified people after the vehicle in they were travelling met with an accident and capsized, the police added.

The men who were carrying a total of Rs 1.60 crore said the ‘mishap’ occurred at Malataaru near Kadaladi in the district when they were proceeding to another ATM after replenishing a machine with Rs 40 lakh.

They told the police that after the vehicle capsized some unidentified men stole the money. However, during interrogation, police found the cash had been taken by complainants themselves.

After the four admitted to the crime, police arrested them and recovered Rs 32 lakh from them so far. Efforts were on to recover the balance cash, police added.