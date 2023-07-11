Four killed as boulders tumbling downhill crush vehicles on Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway

Four people were killed while more than six were injured after massive boulders rolled down and smashed passenger vehicles during a landslide on Uttarkashi-Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand.

The accident took place on Monday night when a group of pilgrims were returning from Gangotri to Uttarkashi near Su Nagar. As the three vehicles, with about 30 occupants, were moving on the road next to the hill, boulders came tumbling down and landed on the vehicles.

Several passengers were rescued late at night with the help of locals. However, the rescue operation was halted due to continuous stone pelting.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and requested people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain.

The Gangotri National Highway has been closed for traffic near Bandarkot due to heavy rain. Meanwhile, a glacier burst in Malari swept away a bridge, cutting off 10 villages connecting the Indo-China Border in the Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand rains

As rain continues to lash states in north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in Uttarakhand.

Amidst a heavy rain alert, schools in Dehradun, Tehri, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar, Nainital, Almora and Rudraprayag were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall was likely in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Paru Garhwal, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nahar and Haridwar districts on July 11 and 12.