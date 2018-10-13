​​​
  3. Four injured in explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Assam’s Guwahati

Following the explosion, the police cordoned off the site and launched the investigation. However, they are yet to confirm whether it was actually a bomb blast.

By: | Updated: October 13, 2018 1:21 PM
Guwahati blast, Guwahati explosion, blast in Guwahati, blast in Fancy Bazar guwahati The blast took place at Fancy Bazar area, which is near Panbazar police station. (Pic: ANI)

Four people were reported injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday afternoon, ANI reported today. The blast took place at Fancy Bazar area, which is near Panbazar police station.

(Further details awaited)

