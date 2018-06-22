Four in a row! PMO turns down Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s request to meet PM Modi, fourth in 20 months

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan ( Express file photo)

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has turned down another request from Left-ruled Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an appointment with PM Narendra Modi. According to media reports, Thursday’s denial was the fourth consecutive refusal by the PMO to give a slot to the Kerala CM to meet the Prime Minister in over 20 months.

Vijayan is in Delhi to attend the CPI(M) central committee meeting and had sought time from PMO for a meeting of an all-party delegation with the Prime Minister to discuss the alleged ‘disparity’ in ration allocation meant for the state. But he was not given time from the PMO.

Reports say that Vijayan had previously sought appointment from the PM on three different occasions since November 2016, but his pleas were denied by the latter’s office.

If reports are to go by, the PMO reportedly asked Vijayan to meet Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan if he feels that there is a need to make a representation with the Centre over ration issue.

This was the second denial to him by the PMO in last two weeks over the same issue.

The development comes days after he openly voiced support to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s sit-in at the L-G office and made an appeal to the PM to intervene to end the ‘governance crisis’ in the national capital. Vijayan had also separately met his counterparts from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in Delhi to discuss the current political situation in the country.

On March 20, 2017, Vijayan’s office had sought an appointment with PM, but it was turned down. At that time, Vijayan had said that he had some reservations over the budget allocation to the state and wanted to discuss the same with PM Modi. Before this, he had made the same request with the PMO on November 24, 2016 to discuss the issues arising out of demonetisation with the PM, but that too was turned down.