Four in 24 hours! Reports of fire from Maharashtra’s Thane to UP’s Bareilly

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 2:32 PM

Different instances were reported from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: ANI

Four fires were reported in two different states of the country within a span of 24 hours. Fires broke out in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

A massive fire broke out in the ICU ward of SAI hospital in Bareilly district of the northern Uttar Pradesh, leaving two patients who were admitted in the ICU dead and one person injured, reported ANI. Fire tenders were called to the area to stop the blaze.

Another incident was reported from an underground gas pipeline in Bareilly where a blaze was reported during late hours on Sunday. Five fire tenders doused the fire. More information is awaited on the incident.

A similar report came from Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where one of the camps of Digambar Akhada caught fire; the cause of the fire was reported to be a cylinder blast. No loss of life or injuries has been reported.

Another fire was reported in the different part of the country on Monday. Several vehicles were gutted in fire in Thane city in western Maharashtra on Monday night. As per reported by news agency ANI, eight vehicles including auto-rickshaws and four motorbikes, were gutted in the fire.

The incident took place near Wagle bus depot at around 3 am. Fire tenders took control of the blaze after reaching the spot. There was no casualty or any injury was reported, however, a civic official was quoted in The Tribune’s report saying that the parked vehicles were torched by unknown persons in the wee hours of Monday.

In December 2018, around nine two-wheelers were set ablaze in Naupada.

