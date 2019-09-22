Four gunmen open fire at Delhi Police team near Akshardham temple

Firing near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi.

A group of unidentified men, traveling in a car, opened fire at a Delhi Police team near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi area on Sunday. The incident took place around 10.45am. The police retaliated to the firing following which the assailants fled, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, there were four occupants in the car. The colour of the car was white. A team from the Mandawali police station had asked the unidentified men to stop their car. However, they didn’t stop the vehicle and opened fire at the police. The gang then ran towards the Geeta Colony area.

The police team chased them and also fired in retaliation. The miscreants, however, managed to escape.

Police suspect that the miscreants were part of a gang which duped passers-by near the Akshardham metro station foot-over bridge.

More details are awaited.