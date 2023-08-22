scorecardresearch
Four dead in Uttarakhand landslide, schools shut; Himachal braces for more rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ as heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 22-24.

Written by India News Desk
The landslide has blocked the New Tehri-Chamba motor road. (Image: PTI)

Four persons, including two women and a four-month-old baby, were crushed to death after being hit by a landslide in Chamba in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Monday.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for another missing person, senior police official Navneet Singh Bhullaraid said, adding, “Some more vehicles could also be trapped as the landslide hit a taxi stand near the Chamba police station.”

Orange alert issued for Himachal, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ as heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 22-24.

The weather body also warned of a moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of the Chamba and Mandi districts, predicting a wet spell till August 26.

The hill states have seen extensive devastation and deaths in the last few months due to incessant rainfall.

Schools shut amid heavy rain alert

All schools from Class 1 to 12 and anganwadi kendras in Bhilangana, Chamba, Narendra Nagar and Jaunpur in Tehri district have been closed on Tuesday in view of heavy rain alert in various parts of the state over the next two days.

The weather department issued an orange alert in five districts of the state, including Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Bageshwar, on Tuesday.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 10:21 IST

