Four Dalits held upside down, beaten over theft suspicion in Maharashtra

Four Dalit men were allegedly hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks by six persons on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

A video of the incident that took place in Haregaon village of Shrirampur taluka surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack, while five others are absconding, PTI reported.

The incident took place on August 25, when a group of six persons allegedly took four Dalit men, all in their 20s, from their homes. The victims were hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks over suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons.

Also Read: UP: Dalit man assaulted, made to lick shoes in Sonbhadra, accused arrested

The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage.

One of the accused allegedly shot a video of the attack, which later surfaced on social media.

The injured men were later taken to a nearby hospital, an official said, adding that one of the victims Shubham Magade lodged a complaint with the police, PTI reported.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Dalit teen allegedly kidnapped, raped and attacked with acid before murder, accused arrested

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.