Foundation laying of Ram Temple defines India’s spirit of social harmony: President Ram Nath Kovind

He said it will be a testimony to ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’ and a symbol of modern India . (Filephoto: IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that laying of the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. He said it will be a testimony to ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’ and a symbol of modern India.

“Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India,” Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.