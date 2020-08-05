  • MORE MARKET STATS

Foundation laying of Ram Temple defines India’s spirit of social harmony: President Ram Nath Kovind

By: |
Published: August 5, 2020 2:20 PM

"Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India's spirit of social harmony and people's zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India," Kovind tweeted.

Ram Nath Kovind, Ayodhya, Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, mohan bhagwat, narendra modi, latest news on ayodhyaHe said it will be a testimony to ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’ and a symbol of modern India. (Filephoto: IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that laying of the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. He said it will be a testimony to ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’ and a symbol of modern India.

“Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India,” Kovind tweeted.

Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Foundation laying of Ram Temple defines India’s spirit of social harmony President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Matter of joy’: NCP on Ram Mandir bhumi pujan days after Sharad Pawar questioned timing
2Ayodhya event: Mamata Banerjee appeals for unity in diversity on Ram Temple bhoomi pujan day
3Article 370 abrogation: Those protesting constitutional changes sympathisers of ISIS, says BJP