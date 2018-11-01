Foundation Day of 5 states, 3 Union Territories: Check brief history, PM Modi’s messages

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday to greet all the aforementioned states in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Five Indian states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala and Karnataka, are celebrating their foundation on today i.e.November 1. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday to greet all the aforementioned states in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Apart from these states, three Union Territories – Lakshwadeep, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar are also celebrating their formation day.

Madhya Pradesh: The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections will be held on November 28, is celebrating its 62nd Formation Day. The state was formed in 1956. Before the formation, the princely state of Bhopal was an Indian state from 1949 to 1956. PM Modi said that Madhya Pradesh lies in the heart of India and has contributed to the growth of India. Wishing the state, PM Modi said tremendous development has taken place in the state in the previous 15 years and it can be a role model for other states also (भारत की हृदयस्थली यानि मध्य प्रदेश ने हमेशा मातृभूमि के विकास में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाई है। पिछले 15 वर्षों में राज्य की उन्नति अभूतपूर्व रही है। स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर प्रदेश के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह राज्य विकास के नित नए मानदंड स्थापित करे।). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wished all state celebrating their formation day.

Chhattisgarh: During NDA-I tenure under the leadership of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chhattisgarh was formed on November 1, 2000. Sixteen Chhattisgarh speaking southeastern districts were carved out of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh emerged as a state. PM Modi sin his tweet hailed Vajpayee for being instrumental behind the formation of Chhattisgarh. He said that the state made significant contributions in the field of agriculture. (यह अटल जी की दूरदृष्टि थी कि छत्तीसगढ़ के गठन का सपना साकार हुआ। समय के साथ राज्य ने कई क्षेत्रों में विशेषकर कृषि में उल्लेखनीय प्रगति की है। छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। यह राज्य निरंतर विकास की नई-नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे।)

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 12 and November 20.

Haryana: Haryana was formed in 1966. Haryana was carved out of Punjab under Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Karnal, Jind, Narwana, Naraingarh, Ambala and Jagadhri were inducted in the the then newly formed state. PM Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have wished the people of the state on the occasion.

Karnataka: Karnataka is celebrating its 63rd foundation day. The state is also hosting Karnataka Rajyotsava where the state’s culture is on full display. The initial name of Karnataka was Mysore. However, in 1973, Mysore was renamed as Karnataka. “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka is home to a rich history and bright people who have distinguished themselves in various fields. I pray for the happiness and wellbeing of the people of the state,” PM Modi said.

Kerala: The God’s own country came into existence in 1956 and is celebrating its 62nd anniversary of the foundation day. The state was organised on linguistic principles. In 1956, Travancore-Cochin state was merged with Malabar district of Madras and Kasaragod taluk of South Canara district to form Kerala. “Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala has a wonderful culture and has always emphasised on human empowerment. It’s people have brought immense pride to India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Kerala. May all their aspirations be fulfilled in the times to come,” PM Modi said.