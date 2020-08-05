‘Fortunate to see Ram Mandir, will work to restore Ramatva in India’: VHP’s Alok Kumar

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: VHP’s Alok Kumar said that the struggle of nearly five centuries, countless sacrifices and seven decades of legal battle has fructified.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that the struggle of nearly five centuries, countless sacrifices and seven decades of legal battle has fructified. Kumar in a statement said, “We are all feeling emotional and fortunate to see the bhumi pujan to begin the construction work of a grand Ram Mandir at the same place in Ayodhya where Lord Ram was born.”

“All of this has been possible due to the painstaking efforts of the lakhs of Ram devotees from all over the world, Bhagavat Krupa and the guidance/blessings of the sant fraternity and the leading figures of Hindu society,” he said in a statement.

Kumar said that the VHP will now work towards the establishment of Ramatva and eradicate poverty, malaise, inequality, illiteracy and unemployment from the country. He made an appeal to fellow citizens to come together to ensure education and employment, food, clothing and shelter for all.

“We have to bring the ideals and teachings of Bhagwan Sri Ram to the people, so that Ramatva can be restored in Bharat,” the VHP leader added.

Kumar said that the scene at Ayodhya where saints and spiritual leaders, heads of various religious-spiritual schools and social workers of the world gathered for “the historic mahaparva at the birthplace of Lord Ram is unique and unforgettable”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhumi pujan of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony also fulfils the BJP’s mandir movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the ceremony.

The temple is likely to be completed in the next three years.