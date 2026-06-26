Fortis Hospital based in Shalimar Bagh on Friday said it will fully cooperate with the Delhi government’s inspection following directions issued by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after a complaint was raised during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing). “Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority,” the hospital based in North West part of Delhi said.

The hospital said it would examine the findings once they are officially communicated by the authorities and reiterated that patient safety remains its highest priority.

In a press note, the hospital said, “We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities.”

The inspection was ordered after a grievance regarding the hospital was brought before the Chief Minister during a public hearing. Acting on the complaint, the District Administration conducted an on-site inspection of the hospital on Thursday.

Inspection Finds Discrepancies, Government Warns of Strict Action

According to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), officials identified discrepancies during the inspection, which will now be examined before any further action is taken.

“Acting upon a complaint received during the CM Jan Sunwai, Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. A team of officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the hospital. Discrepancies have been observed. A detailed report of the same shall be examined thoroughly,” said Delhi CMO.

The Delhi government said it would not compromise on patients’ rights and stressed that hospitals must maintain high standards of care and accountability.

“Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient’s right to timely and dignified care,” added Delhi CMO.

Delhi Expands Healthcare Cover for Construction Workers

Separately, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme, extending cashless medical treatment to registered construction workers and their families.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 2.7 lakh registered workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, including family members. It provides cashless treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh for workers and up to Rs 10 lakh for their families through empanelled hospitals.

“The Delhi Government has approved the Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme, extending cashless healthcare to 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, including their families. With treatment of up to Rs2 lakh for workers and Rs10 lakh for their families, along with annual health check-ups, empanelled hospitals, emergency medical support and mobile medical units, Delhi is strengthening the social security of its workforce,” said Delhi CMO.

Besides hospitalisation benefits, the programme will provide annual health check-ups for workers and their spouses, along with OPD and IPD services, diagnostic tests, emergency medical assistance, referral services and Mobile Medical Units at construction sites and areas with a high concentration of workers.

The government will also create digital health records for beneficiaries, introduce a modern tracking system to improve monitoring and transparency, and establish a 24×7 toll-free helpline for assistance. The scheme is expected to cost the Delhi government around Rs 200 crore annually.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the social security framework for workers and their families, adding that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of workers and people employed in the unorganised sector.