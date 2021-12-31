Fortis Healthcare, Escorts among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 12 scrips at fresh lows

A total 392 stocks touched 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 13 scrips were at 52-week low intraday

Bulls made a comeback on Dalal Street on Friday as domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent higher on the last day of calendar year 2021. While the BSE Sensex soared over 460 points to 58,259, broader Nifty50 jumped 152 points to 17,356. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green with Bank Nifty index up 1.21% per cent at 35,487. A total 392 stocks touched 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 13 scrips were at 52-week low intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Nearly 400 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE in Friday’s trading session while 13 scrips touched fresh 52-week lows. HCL Infosystems, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Escorts, Automotive Axles, EKI Energy Services, Eldeco Housing and Industries, ESAB India, Fortis Healthcare, Forbes & Company, HP Adhesives, Jubilant Industries, PACL were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. On the other hand, RBL Bank, CMS Info Systems, Janus Corporation, Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd, IITL Projects Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics were among the scrips that fell to fresh 52-week lows.

Top gainers, losers on BSE

Titan (up 3.69%), Ultratech Cement (2.97%), Maruti (2.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.99%), State Bank of India (1.79%) were the top gainers on BSE. Meanwhile, NTPC (down 1.50%), Infosys (0.53%), Tech Mahindra (0.33%), Powergrip (0.17%) and Dr Reddy (0.02%) were the laggards.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 119 securities hit 52-week high, while 8 stocks touced 52-week lows. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Cantabil Retail India, BGR Energy, CMS Info Systems, D-Link India, Jubilants Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Schaeffler India Ltd were among the stocks thast hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, HEC Infra Projects Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, MAS Financial Services, Ltd and RBL were among the securities that hit fresh lows.

Top gainers, losers on NSE

Hindalco (up 4.97%), Titan (3.41%), Ultratech Cement (3%), Shree Cement (2.94%) and BPCL (2.18%) were the top gainers in the Nifty pack. Meanwhile, NTPC (down 1.65%), Cipla (0.84%), Tech Mahindra (0.55%), Infosys (0.50%) and SBI Life (0.14%) were the top laggards.