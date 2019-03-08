Former West Bengal cop Bharati Ghosh returns service medal, hopes other officials follow suit

Bharati Ghosh joined BJP in February. (File photo: PTI)

More than a month after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, retired IPS officer from West Bengal Bharati Ghosh returned her Chief Minister’s Medal for Commendable Service on Friday. She was honoured with the medal in 2014. Ghosh had joined the saffron party on February 4.

Once considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh resigned in December 2017 after falling out with Mamata Banerjee. The state police had also registered a case of extortion against Ghosh, her husband and other police officials in February last year. Her house and other properties were also raided.

“I return the Chief Minister’s Medal for Commendable Service 2014 and the Corresponding Medal certificate to you. My work speaks in Jangal Mahal and such Medals are not needed. I hope that other officers be it in administration service or police service will follow my example and return their Medals when they become victims of state repression or injustice,” her letter read.

She further wrote, “I would have returned the said Medal much earlier but the damage and loot by CID officers on 1st February 2018 in my matrimonial residence at Naktala my residence in a shattered condition so much so as was the state of mind of the owners of that residence and it took me some time to find out the Medal which was dumped by the CID officers under a pile or wreckage.(sic)”

Ghosh was promoted from West Bengal Police Service to the Indian Police Service and was part of the state government’s crackdown on Maoists. She also served as police chief of the Maoist-hit Jhargram and West Midnapore regions. During this time, she was considered close to CM Mamata Banerjee.

Opposition parties had also filed a complaint against her with the Election Commission, after which she was transferred during 2014 and 2016. She was reinstated later.