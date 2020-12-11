  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health condition still critical: Hospital

December 11, 2020 12:44 PM

The two-time CM, who is on ventilator support, "tries to open his eyes on verbal commands", the hospital said. He had tested negative for COVID-19 on the day of his admission at the hospital.

The veteran CPI(M) leader was admitted to the hospital on December 9.

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee continued to remain critical on Friday, with doctors monitoring his vital parameters from time to time, the private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said in a statement.

The veteran CPI(M) leader, who has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other age-related ailments for quite some time now, was admitted to the hospital on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated.

“Bhattacharjee had an uneventful night in the hospital but his prognosis is still guarded and he still remains critical,” the statement said. Doctors are keeping “constant vigil on his health situation”, it said.

