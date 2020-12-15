Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hospital

Bhattacharjee, however, will have to remain on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) support, undergo physiotherapy and follow restrictions on movement at home, besides sticking to a prescribed diet, doctors said.
The veteran communist leader was admitted to a private hospital on December 9 and put on mechanical ventilator support at its critical care unit, after his breathing-related problems aggravated. (Photo source: PTI)
Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, nearly a week after being admitted for breathing troubles.
