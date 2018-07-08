Former Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari admitted to Delhi hospital (Image: File Photo/ ANI)

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Narayan Datt Tiwari has been admitted to Max hospital here in Saket area.

The three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital earlier on Saturday following infection in his kidneys and low blood pressure.

Tiwari is the only Indian to have served as chief minister of two states.

He served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1976-77, 1984-85, and then from 1988-89. He also served as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister from 2002-2007.

In 1986-1987, Tiwari served in then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet as the Minister for External Affairs.

He also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had a telephonic conversation with Tiwari’s son Rohit over the former’s health condition.