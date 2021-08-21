Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away: ‘Saddened beyond words,’ says PM Modi

(File image)

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh passes away: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday.

SGPGI said in a statement that the cause of death was sepsis and multi organ failure. He was 89. He had been admitted to the SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passes away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi organ failure: SGPGI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/lRCv1xHMe2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Kalyan Singh and called him a “statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human” in a tweet.

I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ANOU2AJIpS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said: “Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions.”

Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women,” PM further added.

Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

In his condolence tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Kalyan Singh was not only a stalwart of Indian politics, but he left an indelible mark on the country and society with his personality and creativity. Former Rajasthan Governor’s long political life was devoted to the service of the masses and he came to be known as an extremely popular chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The defence minister further stated that Kalyan Singh had worked hard to make BJP strong right from the days of Jana Sangh. The country will remember him for his important role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he added.

श्री कल्याण सिंह जी उ. प्र. ही नहीं भारतीय राजनीति की वह क़द्दावर हस्ती थे, जिन्होंने अपने व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व से देश और समाज पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी। उनका लम्बा राजनीतिक जीवन जनता-जनार्दन की सेवा में समर्पित रहा। वे उत्तर प्रदेश के अत्यंत लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में जाने गए। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 21, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a three-day state mourning in the state to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. The last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of August 23 and there will be a public holiday on the day. Yogi informed that on Sunday the mortal remains will be first taken to his residence, then to state Assembly and BJP office in Lucknow for people to pay their last respects. His body will then be taken to Aligarh in the evening and then to Atrauli on Monday.

Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.