Former UP, Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari passes away in Delhi after prolonged illness, today was his 93rd birthday

Former UP, Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari passes away in Delhi after prolonged illness

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Datt Tiwari passed away today at Delhi’s Max Hospital in Saket. Today was his 93rd birthday. A former Congress veteran who served the party for five decades, Tiwari held a unique distinction of serving as the CM of two states.

Tiwari had served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice 1976-77, 1984-84 and 1988-89. He had also served as the third chief minister of Uttarakhand for a full five-year term between 2002 and 2007. After his stint as the CM of Uttarakhand ended in March 2007, then Congress-led UPA government had appointed him as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Her remained in the office there till 2009.

Narayan Datt Tiwari was born on October 18, 1925. He was formerly in Praja Socialist Party and later joined the Congress. In January 2017, he along with his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari joined the Bharatiya Janata party.