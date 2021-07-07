Former union minister’s wife murdered at South Delhi home; one arrested

At the time of the incident, only Kitty and her house help were present in the house when the washerman Raju barged into the house, police said.

Former Union Minister P. Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s wife was allegedly murdered yesterday at her South Delhi residence. Kitty Kumaramangalam, 68, a lawyer by profession, was smothered to death by a washerman and his two associates, police said.

Police have arrested one Raju Lakhhan (24) while a search is on for his two missing associates. DCP, South-West district, Ingit Pratap Singh said the police got a call around 11 pm from her domestic help Manju about the incident. She reportedly told the police that Raju along with his two associates came to the house around 9 pm and held her hostage in one of the rooms. She also claimed that Raju’s associates overpowered Kitty and suffocated her to death as she tried to raise an alarm.

At the time of the incident, only Kitty and her house help were present in the house when the washerman Raju barged into the house, police said.

Manju claimed that they entered the house with the intent of robbery. She claimed that they decamped with some money and jewellery. She managed to free herself later and called the police and neighbours for help, informed the police.

According to reports, the police moved Manju to a nearby hospital where she is recuperating. The DCP said that the victim’s house was ransacked and they have informed Kitty’s son who stays in Bengaluru. “Several teams were formed and after conducting raids. We have arrested Raju. Hunt is on for the other two,” Singh said.

Kumaramangalam was a Congress MP from Salem and became Minister of State for Law, Justice and Company Affairs in July 1991. He later switched to the BJP and was one of the first MPs of the saffron party from Tamil Nadu. Kumaramangalam also served as Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s second and third cabinets.