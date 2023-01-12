Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passed away, confirmed his daughter through a Facebook post, on Thursday night. He was a politician from Janata Dal (United). He was elected to Lok Sabha seven times. In Rajya Sabha, he was elected thrice. He was 75 years old. He died at a hospital in Gurugram.

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away, confirms his daughter through a Facebook post. pic.twitter.com/p56lUeqz7B — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state, reported news agency PTI.

“On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm,” the statement said.

Yadav was the first national president of JD(U) since its formation in 2003 till the year 2016. From Rajya Sabha, he was disqualified and removed from party leadership positions for engaging in anti-party activities.