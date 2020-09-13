Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi

The body of the 74-year-old leader will be brought to Patna for performance of the last rites, the aide said.
Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday, a close aide said.
Singh died around 11am due to breathlessness and other complications, Kedar Yadav, who remains by the side of the septuagenarian, told PTI over phone.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, he said. Singh’s wife had died earlier.
The body of the 74-year-old leader will be brought to Patna for performance of the last rites, the aide said.
Singh had fallen critically ill late Friday night and was put on a ventilator in ICU in the AIIMS, Yadav added.
Earlier in June he had tested positive for COVID and was admitted at AIIMS Patna.
He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post COVID complications.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.