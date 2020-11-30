  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari says will always stand by people of Nandigram

By: |
November 30, 2020 3:07 PM

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Raas' ceremony in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari, the face of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, said that he makes it a point to visit the area on every possible occasion.

Adhikari's resignation from the state cabinet, following his fallout with the party leadership, has sparked off speculation that he might join the BJP. (Photo source: IE)

Disgruntled TMC legislator Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from the state cabinet, on Monday asserted that he would always stand by the people of the constituency from where he got elected.

Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Raas’ ceremony in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari, the face of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, said that he makes it a point to visit the area on every possible occasion.

Related News

The TMC heavyweight, who recently resigned as the minister of transport, irrigation and waterways, underlined the importance of ‘Raas’ — when Lord Krishna meets his followers on the banks of river Yamuna — and said he would continue to work for the welfare of Nandigram and its people.

Adhikari’s resignation from the state cabinet, following his fallout with the party leadership, has sparked off speculation that he might join the BJP.

The MLA, however, has not given up the primary membership of the TMC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari says will always stand by people of Nandigram
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm protest result of misconceptions among farmers, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
2Rajinikanth says will declare decision on entering politics as soon as possible
3Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra year after leaving Congress