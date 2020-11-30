Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari says will always stand by people of Nandigram

Adhikari's resignation from the state cabinet, following his fallout with the party leadership, has sparked off speculation that he might join the BJP. (Photo source: IE)

Disgruntled TMC legislator Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from the state cabinet, on Monday asserted that he would always stand by the people of the constituency from where he got elected.

Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Raas’ ceremony in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari, the face of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, said that he makes it a point to visit the area on every possible occasion.

The TMC heavyweight, who recently resigned as the minister of transport, irrigation and waterways, underlined the importance of ‘Raas’ — when Lord Krishna meets his followers on the banks of river Yamuna — and said he would continue to work for the welfare of Nandigram and its people.

Adhikari’s resignation from the state cabinet, following his fallout with the party leadership, has sparked off speculation that he might join the BJP.

The MLA, however, has not given up the primary membership of the TMC.