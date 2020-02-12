Former TERI chief RK Pachauri on life support: Sources

By: |
Published: February 12, 2020 10:37:04 AM

RK Pachauri, 79, underwent an open heart surgery. The environmentalist had suffered a heart stroke in Mexico in July last year.

Former TERI chief R K Pachauri has been put on life support at the Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi.

Former TERI chief R K Pachauri, who was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital with a prolonged cardiac ailment, was put on life support on Tuesday, sources said. Pachauri, 79, underwent an open heart surgery at the hospital, they said.

The environmentalist had suffered a heart stroke in Mexico in July last year, said a source close to him, adding that he was critical and put on ventilator.

Related News

“He was suffering from cardiac issues. He had an open heart surgery but was put on ventilator,” the sources said.

Pachauri had to step down from his position in The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) after he was accused of sexually harassing a former woman colleague.

A district court had in October 2018 framed molestation charges against Pachauri, who had repeatedly denied the allegations levelled against him. During the court hearings, Pachauri had sought a speedy trial saying he and his family were suffering from hardship since 2015, when an FIR was lodged in the matter. After the FIR was registered in February 2015, Pachauri was given anticipatory bail the next month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former TERI chief RK Pachauri on life support Sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Elections results: In Okhla of Shaheen Bagh, big win for AAP’s Amanatullah Khan
2This is birth of a new politics, the politics of work, says Kejriwal
3FM’s inability to answer questions in Rajya Sabha speaks volumes about this govt: Chidambaram