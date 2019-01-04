Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur to attend Pakistan Chief Justice’s swearing-in ceremony

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on January 18 citing “Justice knows no boundaries”. Justice Lokur said that he has known Khosa since the latter’s tenure at the Lahore High Court. Lokur termed Khosa as “learned, articulate and good man”.

Lokur’s proposed visit comes at a time when India and Pakistan are sharing cold diplomatic ties. However, this is not the first time that Lokur is attending a swearing-in ceremony in the neighbouring country. Lokur also attended the oath-ceremony of former Pakistan Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani five years ago.

Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf had sacked Khosa. In February 2016, a three-judge bench headed by Khosa put Musharraf on trial for treason for subverting the Constitution of Pakistan. Lokur was among the four judges who held the controversial in January last press conference against the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, retired on December 30. Justice Lokur’s last working day was on December 14.

Justice Lokur was a part of the bench which adjudicated a writ petition on privacy and identity of victims of sexual harassment wherein the court took the view that privacy and reputation of victims should be protected and issued special directives in this regard. Besides Lokur had taken a tough stand in the Delhi sealing matter and severely reprimanded city BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency’s seal on a premises here in September.