Former supercop K Vijay Kumar appointed to MHA, to oversee J&K and LWE-affected states

The Centre on Friday appointed former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K Vijay Kumar as the new senior security advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for Jammu and Kashmir and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states. Kumar has been appointed for a term of one year.

In a press statement released on December 03, 2019, the MHA said, “Appointment of Shri K Vijay Kumar, IPS (Retd.) as Senior Security Advisor in Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year from the date of joining. His main responsibilities will be to advise the Ministry on security-related matters of Union Territory of J&K and Left Wing Extremism affected states.”

The 1975-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre had served as an advisor to Satya Pal Malik, the last Governor of the united state of Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar’s primary responsibility was to assist Governor Malik in shaping the security strategy of the region.

Born on September 15, 1952, Kumar served as the Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from 2010 to 2012, Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad. One of the most notable achievements of Kumar was the killing of forest brigand and sandalwood smuggler Veerappan during Operation Cocoon in 2004. Following his retirement in 2012, Kumar was appointed as Senior Security Advisor (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.

Kumar began his professional career as an ASP (Additional Superintendent of Police) at Pattukkottai. Kumar was also a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG) between 1985 and 1990 that took care of the security of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.