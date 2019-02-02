Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew Yusuf shot dead in Siwan

Published: February 2, 2019 9:35 AM

RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew Yusuf was shot dead in Bihar's Siwan on Friday night, news agency ANI reported.

RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew Yusuf was shot dead in Bihar’s Siwan on Friday night, news agency ANI reported.

Shahabuddin is a close aide aide of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is currently serving life term after being convicted in a murder case. The gangster-turned politician had served as a Lok Sabha MP from Siwan for four terms between 1996 and 2008.

Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Delhi’s high security Tihar Jail.

Earlier this week, a special CBI court in Muzaffarpur framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with the murder case of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

Shahabuddin has over 60 cases pending against his name relating to kidnapping, extortion and murder.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

