Former RBI deputy governor and eminent economist Subir Gokarn passes away

Eminent economist and former RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn passed away on Tuesday.
“I share this with a heavy heart…Subir Gokarn, my friend and colleague, passed away a few hours back,” Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi said in a tweet.
In November, 2015, Gokarn was appointed as an executive director on the board of the IMF.
He was appointed the deputy governor of the RBI in 2009 for a term of three years and had the distinction of being the youngest deputy governor at that time. He was also associated with Brooking’s India.
