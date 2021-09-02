Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passes away, PM Modi condoles demise

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away on Wednesday night. He was 65. The news was confirmed by his son Kushan Mitra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on Mitra’s demise. “Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav also expressed his condolences: “Very sorry to hear about the demise of former MP and senior journalist Sh Chandan Mitra. He was a good friend. Served on the India Foundation Board for many years until his health forced him to withdraw from public activism. Condolences to @kushanmitra and other near and dear. Om Shanti.”

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also took to Twitter to condole the demise of his school-time friend and shared a photograph from a school trip. “I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave,” he wrote on Twitter.