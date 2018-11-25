Former Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passes away in Bengaluru

Former Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief (Twitter/@rssurjewala)

Former Union Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday morning in a Bengaluru hospital. He was admitted in the hospital only last week after he collapsed in the car while on his way to the Friday Namaz.

Jaffer Sharief was born on November 2, 1933, in Chitradurga district of Mysore kingdom, now Karnataka, to a Senior Congress leader, C Abdul Kareem, who was also elected as a member of parliament seven times.

He held the office of the Minister of Railways under PV Narasimha Rao, from 1991 to 1995, and was instrumental in gauge conversion across the nation. Apart from Railways, Jaffer Sharief also handled several other central union portfolios like coal and irrigation.

Jaffer Sharief was also elected as the Member of Parliament for the first time on 1971 from the Bangalore North constituency, and then again for the next two consecutive terms. Sharief served eight terms as the member of parliament, the last of which was from 1999 to 2000.

He served as a minister of state for Railways from 1980 to 1984.

Also Read| Why fishermen of Andaman go near North Sentinel Island

Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences saying he was a loved and respected member of the Congress family in Karnataka. And wrote on Twitter, “It is a day of tragedy for the Congress party, with another senior, loved & respected member of our family in Karnataka, Shri Jaffer Sharief Ji, passing away today. My condolences to his family, friends & supporters in their time of grief.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri C. K. Jaffer Sharief Ji. As a veteran Parliamentarian, he enriched parliamentary proceedings. He was an effective voice for Karnataka’s aspirations in Delhi. Condolences to his family and supporters: PM @narendramodi,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sharief, though moved far away from politics in the last few years, he was always made his presence felt – be it through his tirade with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah or other Congress leaders.