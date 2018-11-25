Former Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passes away in Bengaluru

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 4:36 PM

Jaffer Sharief was born on November 2, 1933, in Chitradurga district of Mysore kingdom, now Karnataka, to a Senior Congress leader, C Abdul Kareem, who was also elected as a member of parliament seven times.

Former Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief  (Twitter/@rssurjewala)

Former Union Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday morning in a Bengaluru hospital. He was admitted in the hospital only last week after he collapsed in the car while on his way to the Friday Namaz.

Jaffer Sharief was born on November 2, 1933, in Chitradurga district of Mysore kingdom, now Karnataka, to a Senior Congress leader, C Abdul Kareem, who was also elected as a member of parliament seven times.

He held the office of the Minister of Railways under PV Narasimha Rao, from 1991 to 1995, and was instrumental in gauge conversion across the nation. Apart from Railways, Jaffer Sharief also handled several other central union portfolios like coal and irrigation.

Jaffer Sharief was also elected as the Member of Parliament for the first time on 1971 from the Bangalore North constituency, and then again for the next two consecutive terms. Sharief served eight terms as the member of parliament, the last of which was from 1999 to 2000.

He served as a minister of state for Railways from 1980 to 1984.

Also Read| Why fishermen of Andaman go near North Sentinel Island

Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences saying he was a loved and respected member of the Congress family in Karnataka. And wrote on Twitter, “It is a day of tragedy for the Congress party, with another senior, loved & respected member of our family in Karnataka, Shri Jaffer Sharief Ji, passing away today. My condolences to his family, friends & supporters in their time of grief.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri C. K. Jaffer Sharief Ji. As a veteran Parliamentarian, he enriched parliamentary proceedings. He was an effective voice for Karnataka’s aspirations in Delhi. Condolences to his family and supporters: PM @narendramodi,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sharief, though moved far away from politics in the last few years, he was always made his presence felt – be it through his tirade with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah or other Congress leaders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Former Railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passes away in Bengaluru
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition