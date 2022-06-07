Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in corruption case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges in the early hours of Tuesday. The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh.

The arrest was made in connection with a scam in the forest department, which was headed by Dharamsot when he was the minister in the cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh.

This came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a corruption case. According to sources quoted by PTI, both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister.