Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini arrested in forgery case

Sumedh Singh Saini's counsel, A P S Deol has termed the arrest as illegal.

The vigilance bureau of Punjab yesterday arrested former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini when he went to join the investigation in connection with one of the cases registered against him. Saini has been facing charges of disproportionate assets as well as irregularities in the recruitment of constables in Punjab Police. A fresh FIR was lodged against him recently in connection with recruitment irregularities.

According to a report by The Indian Express, quoting a senior Punjab Police officer, Saini was arrested in the forgery case related to a Chandigarh house that he bought using fake documents. Saini had gone to the Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali at around 8 pm to join the investigation in a corruption case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to him on August 12 while asking him to join the probe within a week. The court had granted bail to him while stating that Saini was a Z-plus category protectee and there is no chance of his absconding.

The former DGP’s counsel, A P S Deol has termed the arrest as illegal. According to a High Court order, Deol said, a seven-day notice had to be given to Saini before arresting him in any case related to any incident that happened during his service career.

Interestingly, just earlier this week, Saini had withdrawn his plea from the high court in which he had sought directions to the Punjab Police not to arrest him in any other offence.

He was a 1982-batch IPS officer. Saini was appointed the Director-General of Police (DGP) in 2012 and was removed in 2015 after protests erupted over a series of sacrilege incidents in the state. He retired from the service in 2018.

According to the PTI, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had booked Saini and six others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the IPC on August 2. The Police had also alleged that Saini acquired a house in Chandigarh using fake documents in a fraudulent deal. In May 2020, Saini was also booked in the 1991 case of the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, who was then a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. The police later added a murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR in the disappearance case after two former Chandigarh Police personnel who were co-accused turned approver.