Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini attends virtual court hearing lying on bed, gets warning for ‘demeanour’

The court asked Sumedh Saini to be careful in future with his demeanour and “maintain the decorum of the court” while attending the proceedings through video conferencing.

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, accused in 1994 triple murder case, was warned by a Delhi court on Monday “to be careful with his demeanour” after he showed up at the virtual hearing lying on his bed.

Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal asked Sumedh Saini to be careful in future with his demeanour and “maintain the decorum of the court” while attending the proceedings through video conferencing.

On Saini’s contention that he was unwell and down with fever, the court pointed that the former Punjab Police chief had not produced a medical certificate in that regard.

“Accused no 1 Sumedh Kumar Saini has joined the proceedings through VC. However, it is observed that he has joined the VC proceedings while lying on the bed. On being asked, he submits that he is unwell and is down with fever. However, no medical certificate in this regard has been furnished or filed on record. Accused no 1 is, accordingly, warned to be careful in future with his demeanour and maintain the decorum of the court, while attending the proceedings/court through VC,” the judge said in his order.

Saini and three other policemen are accused of kidnapping and murder by the CBI in the 1994 case.

On March 15, 1994, Ludhiana-based businessmen Vinod Kumar, his brother-in-law Ashok Kumar and their driver, Mukhtiar Singh, were abducted and illegally detained, allegedly with the involvement of then Ludhiana SSP Saini. Their families believe that the trio was eliminated, though the bodies were never found. The families had claimed that their kin were abducted at Saini’s behest.

Vinod and Ashok were chief financiers to Saini Motors. The case was registered against Saini and others on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2004.