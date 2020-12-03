  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’ by Centre

By: |
Updated: Dec 03, 2020 1:35 PM

The farmers have been protesting against three farm laws saying they will destroy state-run mandis where they sell their produce. 

Prakash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has returned Padma Vibhushan to protest “the betrayal of the farmers by govt of India”, news agency ANI reported. Thousands of farmers from Punjab have been protesting against three farm laws saying they will destroy state-run mandis where they sell their produce.

(Story to be updated)

