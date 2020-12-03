Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’ by Centre

Prakash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has returned Padma Vibhushan to protest “the betrayal of the farmers by govt of India”, news agency ANI reported. Thousands of farmers from Punjab have been protesting against three farm laws saying they will destroy state-run mandis where they sell their produce.

