Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tipped to replace Bhagat Singh Koshiyari as new Maharashtra Governor

Koshiyari had earlier said he had communicated his wish to step down as the Maharashtra Governor to the Prime Minister.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tipped to replace Bhagat Singh Koshiyari as new Maharashtra Governor
Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab. (File photo: IE)

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, is likely to succeed Bhagat Singh Koshiyari as the Governor of Maharashtra, The Indian Express reported on Friday. 

The development comes just days after Koshiyari, a former BJP veteran, said in a statement that he had conveyed his desire to step down from the post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mumbai recently. However, there is no official word on the development yet.

Koshiyari, who took charge as Governor in September 2019, has found himself marred in controversies, often drawing the ire of the erstwhile MVA government, who also demanded his ouster. Opposition parties have also criticised him for allegedly disrespecting Maharashtra’s idols and distorting history.

On the other hand, Singh served as the Chief Minister of Punjab until he was unceremoniously removed from the post just months before the Punjab Assembly elections held in March 2022. He resigned from the Congress party on October 28, 2021.

Singh then went on to form his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress in November of the same year and also contested the elections on all 117 seats. However, the party failed to win any seats in the polls and later merged into the Bharatiya Janata Party in September 2022

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 13:46 IST