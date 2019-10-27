Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma passes away

Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said

Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district. Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Sharma is survived by his wife and two children. Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.

