Former President Pranab Mukherje to get Bharat Ratna along with Bhupen Hazarika, Nanaji Deshmukh

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 9:06 PM

The government has today conferred Bharat Ratna awards on former president Pranab Mukherjee along with along with late Nanaji Deshmukh and late singer Bhupen Hazarika

The government has today conferred Bharat Ratna awards on former president Pranab Mukherjee along with along with late Nanaji Deshmukh and late singer Bhupen Hazarika (both posthumously).

Pranab Mukherjee had been president of India from 2012 till 2017, before current president Ram Nath Kovind took over. Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh, also known as Nanaji Deshmukh worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance. He had earlier been bestowed with Padma Vibhushan.

Singer Bhupen Hazarika, who will also be honoured was a popular singer from Assam. He was alsp honoured with Padma Vobhushan in 2012 .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all the three.

On Pranab Mukherjee’s getting award, he tweeted, “Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna”.

Story under development

