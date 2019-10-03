Former PM Manmohan Singh to be part of first ‘jatha’ to Kartarpur Sahib: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh to be part of the first all-party Jatha (delegation) to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on November 9 (PTI Photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to be part of the first all-party Jatha (delegation) to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on November 9, Doordarshan News reported today. The confirmation of Singh being part of the delegation came after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met the former PM at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday and extended an invitation to him join the 1st Jatha to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakash Purab.

In separate meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Punjab CM invited the two leaders to attend the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, including the historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. The chief minister had particularly urged both the leaders to take part in the Kartarpur Corridor opening at Dera Baba Nanak and the main programme at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12, news agency PTI reported.

However, Singh clarified that he would not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor. “There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well,” news agency ANI quoted Punjab CM as saying.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts Punjab CM @capt_amarinder’s invitation to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on November 9 pic.twitter.com/jWFZ3cMPOr — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 3, 2019

After meeting the former prime minister at his residence in New Delhi, the Punjab CM tweeted: “Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara & attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550thPrakashPurab.”

Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara & attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s #550thPrakashPurab. pic.twitter.com/CZw5bbeUDj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 3, 2019

Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12. Last week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that his country had decided to invite former PM Manmohan Singh as a representative of the Sikh community to attend the inaugural ceremony of the historic Kartarpur Corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. Pakistan has agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India to visit on a daily basis to Darbar Sahib in Narowal through the Kartarpur corridor.

The Punjab CM also urged PM Modi to facilitate the political clearance for allowing the special all-party “jatha” to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birth place of the first Sikh guru, on the historic occasion, the report added.

Singh requested the prime minister that a group of 21 persons may be allowed to visit Nankana Sahib to organise a “path” (reading of religious scriptures) on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb from October 30 to November 3 and bring a “Nagar Kirtan” to Sultanpur Lodhi via Amritsar (Wagah) later in the day.