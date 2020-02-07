Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meet Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed a host of issues.
Rajapaksa was the Sri Lankan president from 2005-2015, while Singh was the prime minister from 2004-14.
Gandhi and Singh were accompanied by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma during the meeting with Rajapaksa, who arrived here this evening on a five-day visit.
