Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meet Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Published: February 7, 2020 10:01:45 PM

After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

Rajapaksa was the Sri Lankan president from 2005-2015, while Singh was the prime minister from 2004-14.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed a host of issues.

Rajapaksa was the Sri Lankan president from 2005-2015, while Singh was the prime minister from 2004-14.

Gandhi and Singh were accompanied by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma during the meeting with Rajapaksa, who arrived here this evening on a five-day visit.

