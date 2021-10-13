  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS; Congress says ‘routine treatment’

Updated: October 13, 2021 7:32 PM

There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health, said Congress today.

Dr Singh had tested positive for the COVID-19 in April this year and wad admitted to AIIMS then as well. (PTI)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) after his health deteriorated today. Singh had turned 89 on September 26. Congress party said that he was admitted to the AIIMS for routine treatment.

“There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern,” said Congress secretary Pranav Jha.

Dr Singh had tested positive for the COVID-19 in April this year and was admitted to AIIMS then as well.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wished him speedy recovery. “Sad to know that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery,” he said.

According to PTI, Manmohan Singh was taken to AIIMS after he complained of weakness following a fever. According to the new agency, Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

