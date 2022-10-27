Former PM Deve Gowda all set for another term as JD(S) supremo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party that begins today, reported news agency PTI, citing party sources.

The meeting is held at the party headquarters at J P Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday. About 150-200 party delegates from 13 states will take part in the event.

“Besides passing important resolutions, the party will re-elect former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the national president,” a party office-bearer said, as quoted by PTI.

At the meeting, the party will pass a set of resolutions pertaining to price rise, agriculture, farmers’ issues, Dalits and women, adding that an important resolution on communal harmony and the state of economy in the country will also be passed.

The JD(S) will also finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 Karnataka elections. The names will be announced on November 1 at the Kurudumale Ganapati temple in Kolar, reported PTI.

Earlier, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had said that his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the upcoming Karnataka polls, which is scheduled in April next year.

He former Chief Minister also said that he would announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The JD(S) will begin the ‘Pancharatna Rathyatra’ from Mulbagal in Kolar district on November 1, under the leadership of Kumaraswamy, to spread awareness about the welfare programmes it plans to bring once voted to power.