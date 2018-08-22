Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes to be immersed at Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh

State BJP president Tapir Gao and the unit’s treasurer Vikas Aggarwal will escort the urn containing the late leaders ashes from New Delhi to Naharlagun helipad on August 23.

The ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be immersed at the holy Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district on August 24, BJP sources said. State BJP president Tapir Gao and the unit’s treasurer Vikas Aggarwal will escort the urn containing the late leaders ashes from New Delhi to Naharlagun helipad on August 23. The urn will be taken in a motorcade to BJP headquarters here for all rank and file of the party to pay their last respects before being kept at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall to allow the general people to pay their respects to the former prime minister, state BJP general secretary Jarpum Gamlin said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and a BJP team headed by Gao and Gamlin along with media persons will fly with the urn in a helicopter from Naharlagun helipad to Parashuram Kund on August 24 for the immersion. Lohit and Namsai district commissioners and superintendents of police have been asked to make necessary arrangements for the immersion.

A condolence meeting will be organized as desired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and will be attended by all ministers, MLAs and government officials, official sources said.