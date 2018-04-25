​​​
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead in Pulawama

Former PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel has been shot dead by some unknown assailants in Pulwama's Rajpora area. Patel, who was taken to a nearby hospital soon after the attack, succumbed to his injuries.

By: | Updated: April 25, 2018 5:11 PM
PDP, Ghulam Nabi Patel, Pulawama, ghulam nabi patel attack, kashmir attack ghulam nabi patel, gn patel, attack on ghulam nabi patel The attack was carried out by some terrorists and Nabi’s two personal security officers also sustained injuries in the attack.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel has been shot dead by some unknown assailants in Pulwama’s Rajpora area. Patel, who was taken to a nearby hospital soon after the attack, succumbed to his injuries. News agency ANI reported that the attack was carried out by some terrorists and Nabi’s two personal security officers also sustained injuries in the attack.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, GN Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated, (sic)” J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Indianexpress.com reported that Patel was traveling in his car when he was attacked by the militants. The militants also took away the service revolvers of Patel’s security guards after shooting. The two policemen are being treated at the hospital and their condition is reported as stable. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a search operation has been launched to nab attackers. Patel was earlier a member of People’s Democratic Party.

Further inputs awaited

