Former MPs asked to vacate government bungalows in Delhi within a week, Congress fumes

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hypocrisy and termed as harsh and discriminatory the notice served to former MPs to vacate government accommodation in Delhi within a week. Reacting to the Monday’s order asking former MPs to vacate their residence within a week, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the former MPs get a pension less than that of peons.

“Prime Minister! your diktat to Former MPs to vacate accommodation in 7 days is harsh, Arbitrary and discriminatory. Former MP’s get a pension less than peons. Secretaries to the government retain accommodation for six months,” Sharma tweeted.

“I ask you a direct question: Do you want Indian MPs to be rich and corrupt? Representing the people or corporates and multinationals. The honest ones have families to support. You are being hypocritical,” he added.

On Monday, cracking the whip on former MPs overstaying at their official bungalows in the national capital, a Lok Sabha panel ordered them to vacate their residence within seven days. A PTI report said that more than 200 former MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows even two months after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. These bungalows were allocated to now-former MPs in 2014.

Lok Sabha Housing Committee Chairman CR Patil told PTI that the panel called a meeting on Monday where it was decided that in three days, power, water and gas connections will be snapped.

“Today, in the meeting of the Housing Committee, it was decided that in three days power, water and gas connections will be disconnected and former MPs have been asked to vacate the houses within a week,” he said.

However, no MPs have stated that they will not vacate their bungalows, he noted.

As per the set rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha. The 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved by President Ram Nath Kovind on May 25 with immediate effect following the completion of full five-year tenure of the Modi government.

However, several MPs (now former) didn’t vacate their bungalows located in Lutyens’ Delhi and newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation.