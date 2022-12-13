Former MP minister Raja Pateria arrested over ‘kill Modi to save Constitution’ remark

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial “kill Modi” remark against the Prime Minister. He was arrested by the police from his residence in Hata town in Damoh district at around 5:30 AM and taken to Pawai in Panna district at around 7 AM, news agency PTI reported.

In the purported video that was circulated on social media, Pateria could be heard saying, “Be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him…..Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him.”

He made the alleged remarks on Sunday at a meeting of Mandalam sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee in Panna, which was also attended by several Congress leaders and party workers.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police, Panna, Dharmraj Meena said that a complaint against the minister was filed and police had registered a First Information Report (FIR). The action came in the directions of state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to the police.

“Derogatory remarks have been used in the video which can cause unrest. Probe is underway, further action shall follow,” the police official said.

However, after the video went viral, Pateria clarified saying that his remarks were “misinterpreted”.

“A video has surfaced…in which it is alleged that I had said that I will kill Modi. Being a follower of Gandhi, I can never talk about anybody’s murder. The video is a misinterpretation,” he said.

The former MP minister further said that what he really meant to say was that it was necessary to defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, minorities, Dalits, and tribals and to tackle unemployment.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a video message said that Pateria’s comments exposed the true face of the Congress and it was “heights of jealously and hatred”.

“PM Modi lives in the hearts of the people, he is at the centre of the admiration and faith of the entire country. Congress leaders can’t face the PM in an electoral battle… one Congress leader talks about his murder. This is the height of jealousy and hatred…Such things won’t be tolerated. An FIR is being registered, and the law will take its course,” Chouhan said.